Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million.
PD opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.