Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million.

PD opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

