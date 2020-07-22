PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.16 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.