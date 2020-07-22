Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.22, approximately 268,506 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 837% from the average daily volume of 28,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

