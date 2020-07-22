Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €59.00 ($66.29) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.43 ($74.64).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €54.04 ($60.72) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.22 and its 200-day moving average is €52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($79.39).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

