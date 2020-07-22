Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €59.00 ($66.29) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.43 ($74.64).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €54.04 ($60.72) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.22 and its 200-day moving average is €52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($79.39).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

