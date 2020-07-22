Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

