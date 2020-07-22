Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.45-6.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.45-$6.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POOL stock opened at $296.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $304.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

