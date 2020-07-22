Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 519 at Jefferies Financial Group

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 576 ($7.09) to GBX 519 ($6.39) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.91) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495.80 ($6.10).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

PLP stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 434.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482.46. The company has a market cap of $977.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Polypipe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($7.63).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.