Polarityte Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polarityte by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polarityte by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polarityte by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

