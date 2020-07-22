Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $9.84 on Monday. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $82.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Points International during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 126.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

