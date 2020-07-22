PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $107.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

