Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Planet 13 stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
About Planet 13
