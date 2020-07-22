Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet 13 stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

