Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains GP by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 920,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,678 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,818,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

