Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 862.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

