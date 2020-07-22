Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,752 shares of company stock worth $17,850,607. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

