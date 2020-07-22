Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $595.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.83.

ISRG opened at $658.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $675.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.18 and its 200-day moving average is $550.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,974,596 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

