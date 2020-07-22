Piper Sandler Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $57.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

