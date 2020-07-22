Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.79%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

SFBS opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.31. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,402,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

