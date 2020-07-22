Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $7.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

BIIB opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

