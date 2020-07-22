Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $106.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.14.

NYSE:PXD opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

