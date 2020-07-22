Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,278,831 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

