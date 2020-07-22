Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

