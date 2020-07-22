Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42, 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 422,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

