PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.49

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

