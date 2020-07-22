Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

PSXP stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

