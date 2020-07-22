Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.36.

PSXP opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

