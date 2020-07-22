Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

