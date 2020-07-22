Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

PM stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

