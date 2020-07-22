Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.
PM stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
