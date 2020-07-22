Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.92-5.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.92-5.07 EPS.

PM stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

