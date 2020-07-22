Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.64.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.