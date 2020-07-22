Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,190 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

