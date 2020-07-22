Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter.
Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.34.
About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.
