Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGSVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.