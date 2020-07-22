PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.85

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 8073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

