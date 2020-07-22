PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

