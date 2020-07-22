Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of 416.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

