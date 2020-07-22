Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.95.

PENN opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

