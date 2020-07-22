Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 395 ($4.86) to GBX 357 ($4.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 396.40 ($4.88).

TRN opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 466.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 559.58 ($6.89).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

