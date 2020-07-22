Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 831 ($10.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($18.58). The company has a market cap of $908.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 827.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 944.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 20,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £175,341 ($215,777.75).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

