Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

