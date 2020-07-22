Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.98. Paypal reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paypal by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $175.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

