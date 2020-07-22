Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $716.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.05.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.
