Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $716.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. G.Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

