Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

PDCO stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 113.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 404,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

