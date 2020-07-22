Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.26. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 50,439 shares changing hands.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.90.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 670,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

