Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.