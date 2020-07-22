Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

