Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANL. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 89,071 shares during the period. Pangaea Logistics Solutions comprises approximately 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 22.88% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

