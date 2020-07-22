Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Panasonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.