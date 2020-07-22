Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,186,092 shares of company stock valued at $73,150,040. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

