PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,458,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 466,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 398,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

