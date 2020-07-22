Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.