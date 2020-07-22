PACCAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

