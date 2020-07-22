PACCAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
